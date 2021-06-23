ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $466.54. 28,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,434. The company has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $459.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,640 shares of company stock worth $2,147,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

