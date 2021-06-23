TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Holdings Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TopBuild by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.42.

Shares of BLD traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,112. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $104.52 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

