Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-4.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-1.150 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.07.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.07. 99,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,410. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.97. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

