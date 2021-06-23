ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,380 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $214.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,390,008. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $580.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

