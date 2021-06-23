Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $440.15 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 62.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,972,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,508,443 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $440,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 350,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

BMY stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 156,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,626,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

