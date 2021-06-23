Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,172 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 2.3% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $102,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,808,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,122 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 49.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $186.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $172.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.