NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 39,785 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 269.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 331,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 68,540.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.94. The stock had a trading volume of 130,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,511. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.28. The company has a market capitalization of $325.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $115.04 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

