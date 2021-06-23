Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

DHR traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $268.66. The stock had a trading volume of 38,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,719. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $267.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.32. The company has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

