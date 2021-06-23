Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 156.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 0.8% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,785,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

