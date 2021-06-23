JBF Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

JBF Capital Inc. reduced its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneSpan by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,775,000 after buying an additional 216,873 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 6.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,672,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 363,206 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 196,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 767,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 220,105 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneSpan alerts:

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneSpan stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. 1,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,925. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 0.59.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OSPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.