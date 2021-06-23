JBF Capital Inc. Takes $183,000 Position in China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.16% of China Customer Relations Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Customer Relations Centers by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in China Customer Relations Centers during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Customer Relations Centers during the first quarter valued at $651,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Customer Relations Centers alerts:

NASDAQ CCRC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. 21,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,309. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.18. China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research, as well as artificial intelligence customer care services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.