Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will post $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $3.29. Watsco reported earnings of $2.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

NYSE WSO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.80. 318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,580. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

