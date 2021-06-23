JBF Capital Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after buying an additional 413,796 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $34,381,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

OMF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,203. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

