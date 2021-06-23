$1.64 EPS Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.61. ICU Medical reported earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $205.89. 193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $170.57 and a 12 month high of $227.07.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $2,089,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,223,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,126.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ICU Medical by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1,572.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

