Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires 4,966 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 8.8% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 41,929 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $92.58. 71,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $211.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.03.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

