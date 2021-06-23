Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.18.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $147.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,063. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Dover has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dover will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dover by 10.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

