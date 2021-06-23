AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,720 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $160,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 693.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $209,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 249,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 53.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $114.24. The company had a trading volume of 98,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

