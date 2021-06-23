GNY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $194,754.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001482 BTC on exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $95.82 million and $194,754.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.48 or 0.00635234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00079076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040123 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.