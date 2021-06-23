Everipedia (IQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.77 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $73.98 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00109881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00168747 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,683.35 or 1.00229156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,979,622 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,213,076 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

