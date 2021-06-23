Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $240,548.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

