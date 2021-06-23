Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 91,466 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 91,466 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Alphatec worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $405,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,361 shares in the company, valued at $16,365,699.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,572 shares of company stock worth $1,274,982. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.22. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

