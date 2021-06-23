Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 33.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

EDR stock traded up 0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,481. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 23.25 and a 12 month high of 33.20.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 735,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 over the last three months.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

