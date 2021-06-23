VP (LON:VP) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VP (LON:VP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective on the stock.

VP stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 893 ($11.67). 5,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390. VP has a one year low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a one year high of GBX 926 ($12.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £358.58 million and a P/E ratio of -76.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 867.67.

Get VP alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from VP’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -215.52%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.