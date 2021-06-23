Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,117 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,258.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,811,772 shares of company stock valued at $552,928,354. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of SYNH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.62. 3,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,359. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.18. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.