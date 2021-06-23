Barclays PLC Acquires 269,228 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,228 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Analog Devices worth $132,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.65. 68,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,997. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $168.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.