Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464,434 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of Prudential Financial worth $94,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,590. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

