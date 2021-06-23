Barclays PLC Acquires 29,513 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,513 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $87,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $3,593,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Shares of MCO traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $360.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,668. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $360.34.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

