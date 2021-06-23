Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 1,120.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.42% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $84,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $283,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.11. 1,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.