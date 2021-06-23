T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,438 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $82,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,254. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.63 and a twelve month high of $197.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

