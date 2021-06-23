Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Price Down 3%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.51. Approximately 3,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 245,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

BOLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $568.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,226,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,404,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,209,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,271,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,248,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.