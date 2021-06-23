JBF Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,187 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,187 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000. Xilinx accounts for 0.8% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 279,598 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $39,639,000 after buying an additional 42,131 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xilinx by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 435.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.01. 19,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.41 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.66.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

