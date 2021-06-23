JBF Capital Inc. Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

JBF Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. XPEL makes up about 0.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in XPEL by 26.2% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,331,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $141,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784,233 shares in the company, valued at $228,307,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $790,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,922 shares of company stock worth $10,470,176 in the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,782. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 2.43. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

