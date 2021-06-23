Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.10. 71,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,261,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $120,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $617,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 5,664,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 566,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.