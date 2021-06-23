Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 3.8%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $55.94. 5,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 171,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72.
In other news, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.