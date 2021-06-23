Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 3.8%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $55.94. 5,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 171,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

