Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0110 on Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $275,463.51 and approximately $6,712.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 258% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,071,842 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

