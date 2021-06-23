CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Hits $0.30

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $546,503.08 and $98,441.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00109437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00166784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,856.76 or 1.00195711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

