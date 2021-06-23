M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MGPUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MGPUF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 2,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

