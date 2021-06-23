Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.36 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Splunk from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.77.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.59. The stock had a trading volume of 76,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.14. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.