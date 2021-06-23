InsurAce (INSUR) Reaches Market Cap of $14.30 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00003770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00109258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00159327 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,519.51 or 0.99600246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.?a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INSURUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.