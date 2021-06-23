Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Philip Morris International worth $249,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.44. 128,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

