RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 447.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $143.51 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

