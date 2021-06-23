RMR Wealth Builders Raises Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

BX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.17. 113,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.71. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock valued at $230,597,539. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

