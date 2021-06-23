Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 89,024 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,024 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

