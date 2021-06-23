Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.27. The company has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

