Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 57,277 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Separately, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

BWZ traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. 618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,072. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24.

