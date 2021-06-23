Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,538,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 372,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 197.2% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 114,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,836. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82.

