CryptoFlow (CFL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $603.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $185,311.77 and $603.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00109258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00159327 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,519.51 or 0.99600246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002673 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

