WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to announce $281.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.00 million and the lowest is $280.60 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $282.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of WOW traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.58. 3,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,666. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 15.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

