Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $26.26

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.26, but opened at $25.65. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 2,016 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWTX shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $975,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,121,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.