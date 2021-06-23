Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.30

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$39.30 and last traded at C$39.13, with a volume of 127968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.55.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.28%.

About Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

